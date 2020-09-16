Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 15

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .275 .473 .338 48 1656 262 456 783 83 2 80 251
Boston .263 .446 .326 49 1680 226 442 749 97 6 66 216
Baltimore .258 .435 .321 48 1631 227 420 709 81 5 66 217
Toronto .253 .438 .325 47 1596 229 404 699 81 2 70 221
Detroit .249 .418 .308 47 1527 213 380 638 68 11 56 207
Kansas City .245 .402 .312 49 1631 203 400 656 80 4 56 194
Minnesota .244 .426 .319 50 1604 225 391 683 63 2 75 217
Houston .244 .417 .317 48 1594 238 389 664 90 10 55 230
N.Y. Yankees .242 .443 .336 48 1503 243 363 666 66 6 75 233
L.A. Angels .242 .422 .332 49 1648 241 398 695 78 6 69 233
Tampa Bay .241 .433 .332 48 1597 241 385 691 92 8 66 228
Seattle .231 .387 .313 48 1547 208 357 598 75 5 52 200
Cleveland .229 .367 .318 48 1573 194 360 578 72 4 46 183
Oakland .229 .405 .326 49 1569 235 359 636 73 9 62 227
Texas .216 .357 .289 48 1534 179 332 547 64 8 45 160

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 1 12 21 142 1 441 16 4 38 706 1 32 40 0
Boston 2 5 17 143 5 440 22 6 41 722 0 36 44 0
Baltimore 13 7 21 136 5 414 17 12 24 712 0 27 31 0
Toronto 7 11 6 170 4 393 26 5 32 663 0 32 40 0
Detroit 1 12 18 119 1 451 14 4 34 624 0 21 42 0
Kansas City 6 8 16 145 2 431 34 16 24 690 1 28 49 0
Minnesota 2 12 23 161 8 428 10 5 31 652 0 16 34 0
Houston 5 10 19 156 5 358 17 9 33 710 0 16 40 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 9 26 192 5 386 21 5 30 686 1 32 29 0
L.A. Angels 4 14 23 208 8 403 18 7 34 765 0 28 30 0
Tampa Bay 0 10 19 203 5 472 37 6 30 690 0 28 42 0
Seattle 2 11 23 168 4 411 44 13 29 643 0 20 32 0
Cleveland 4 12 21 191 3 422 23 7 36 707 0 22 35 0
Oakland 2 12 34 198 3 439 21 3 32 733 1 21 28 0
Texas 1 16 19 143 3 422 40 12 31 593 0 31 30 0

