THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .267 .470 .329 40 1376 210 368 647 65 2 70 200
Baltimore .261 .442 .327 39 1334 187 348 590 72 4 54 177
Boston .260 .439 .323 41 1410 191 367 619 87 6 51 181
Houston .253 .432 .328 39 1316 211 333 568 77 10 46 204
Toronto .252 .444 .321 39 1326 186 334 589 65 2 62 178
Detroit .251 .428 .310 37 1210 174 304 518 57 8 47 168
Tampa Bay .243 .434 .335 40 1326 204 322 576 79 8 53 192
Minnesota .241 .404 .315 41 1319 179 318 533 46 2 55 171
N.Y. Yankees .239 .429 .332 39 1212 186 290 520 50 3 58 176
L.A. Angels .239 .419 .331 41 1366 200 327 573 64 4 58 196
Kansas City .238 .396 .305 40 1317 155 313 521 69 2 45 149
Seattle .233 .382 .311 39 1278 167 298 488 59 4 41 160
Cleveland .226 .367 .322 39 1281 163 290 470 56 2 40 155
Oakland .225 .406 .323 36 1171 172 263 475 52 8 48 164
Texas .213 .345 .288 38 1232 137 262 425 52 6 33 123

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 10 16 116 1 370 10 3 32 572 1 26 35 0
Baltimore 13 6 17 116 5 333 15 10 21 586 0 25 26 0
Boston 2 4 14 119 4 368 14 5 34 599 0 31 41 0
Houston 5 8 17 134 5 292 16 7 28 602 0 16 37 0
Toronto 7 10 6 134 4 323 19 5 29 538 0 23 36 0
Detroit 1 10 15 93 0 358 12 4 29 494 0 17 31 0
Tampa Bay 0 9 14 175 4 376 21 4 27 579 0 26 33 0
Minnesota 2 11 19 129 7 357 8 5 29 532 0 11 30 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 6 22 150 5 323 15 2 28 549 0 21 26 0
L.A. Angels 4 11 16 176 8 347 14 6 26 621 0 26 28 0
Kansas City 4 6 14 117 2 347 26 13 23 553 0 26 41 0
Seattle 2 9 18 131 4 342 38 10 21 536 0 18 28 0
Cleveland 3 7 21 163 2 350 19 6 30 585 0 18 34 0
Oakland 2 7 26 148 3 355 16 2 30 536 0 19 21 0
Texas 1 11 18 116 3 325 34 10 26 495 0 24 22 0

___