https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15524267.php
American League Team Batting
Recommended Video:
THROUGH AUGUST 28
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.271
|.494
|.332
|32
|1091
|165
|296
|539
|53
|2
|62
|158
|Baltimore
|.259
|.440
|.323
|31
|1064
|148
|276
|468
|59
|2
|43
|142
|Boston
|.252
|.419
|.317
|32
|1103
|145
|278
|462
|63
|5
|37
|138
|Toronto
|.250
|.456
|.316
|30
|1030
|144
|258
|470
|46
|2
|54
|140
|N.Y. Yankees
|.248
|.456
|.338
|29
|894
|144
|222
|408
|41
|2
|47
|137
|Kansas City
|.246
|.410
|.308
|32
|1054
|128
|259
|432
|58
|2
|37
|122
|Tampa Bay
|.245
|.432
|.336
|33
|1086
|167
|266
|469
|64
|8
|41
|156
|Minnesota
|.245
|.414
|.321
|32
|1050
|148
|257
|435
|41
|1
|45
|145
|Detroit
|.244
|.426
|.304
|29
|967
|137
|236
|412
|49
|5
|39
|131
|Houston
|.244
|.418
|.326
|31
|1056
|166
|258
|441
|62
|8
|35
|160
|L.A. Angels
|.234
|.411
|.321
|33
|1112
|153
|260
|457
|50
|3
|47
|149
|Seattle
|.231
|.382
|.308
|34
|1116
|149
|258
|426
|51
|3
|37
|142
|Cleveland
|.227
|.363
|.330
|32
|1044
|138
|237
|379
|45
|2
|31
|131
|Oakland
|.223
|.408
|.325
|32
|1057
|159
|236
|431
|46
|7
|45
|151
|Texas
|.212
|.343
|.290
|31
|1004
|114
|213
|344
|48
|4
|25
|105
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|7
|12
|90
|0
|298
|8
|3
|28
|433
|1
|17
|31
|0
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|10
|93
|4
|268
|11
|8
|17
|455
|0
|19
|22
|0
|Boston
|2
|3
|12
|95
|3
|288
|8
|5
|26
|461
|0
|24
|33
|0
|Toronto
|5
|7
|4
|98
|2
|253
|17
|4
|21
|412
|0
|19
|27
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|5
|19
|105
|3
|238
|12
|2
|21
|390
|0
|16
|19
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|6
|12
|86
|2
|271
|22
|11
|18
|446
|0
|20
|36
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|10
|144
|4
|313
|14
|4
|25
|464
|0
|20
|29
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|9
|14
|109
|6
|281
|7
|5
|20
|418
|0
|8
|21
|0
|Detroit
|1
|9
|11
|76
|0
|293
|10
|2
|21
|385
|0
|14
|22
|0
|Houston
|4
|7
|14
|118
|5
|237
|13
|5
|24
|476
|0
|12
|28
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|9
|12
|135
|6
|283
|11
|4
|19
|500
|0
|21
|21
|0
|Seattle
|2
|9
|15
|112
|3
|306
|36
|6
|19
|460
|0
|17
|23
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|6
|20
|143
|2
|287
|14
|5
|26
|490
|0
|15
|24
|0
|Oakland
|2
|7
|25
|138
|3
|322
|15
|2
|25
|493
|0
|16
|20
|0
|Texas
|1
|8
|15
|98
|3
|266
|29
|8
|19
|412
|0
|21
|18
|0
___
View Comments