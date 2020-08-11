https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15475360.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 10
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Kansas City
|.258
|.436
|.307
|17
|582
|74
|150
|254
|37
|2
|21
|72
|Chicago White Sox
|.258
|.411
|.317
|17
|596
|70
|154
|245
|26
|1
|21
|63
|N.Y. Yankees
|.252
|.455
|.335
|16
|497
|79
|125
|226
|20
|0
|27
|75
|Baltimore
|.251
|.446
|.324
|14
|487
|70
|122
|217
|30
|1
|21
|68
|Boston
|.242
|.417
|.308
|16
|545
|70
|132
|227
|29
|0
|22
|65
|Detroit
|.236
|.445
|.306
|14
|454
|73
|107
|202
|20
|3
|23
|69
|Houston
|.233
|.398
|.321
|16
|571
|82
|133
|227
|33
|2
|19
|80
|Seattle
|.230
|.374
|.306
|18
|604
|76
|139
|226
|30
|3
|17
|73
|Minnesota
|.229
|.398
|.306
|17
|550
|82
|126
|219
|15
|0
|26
|81
|Tampa Bay
|.222
|.381
|.321
|17
|536
|73
|119
|204
|34
|6
|13
|69
|L.A. Angels
|.221
|.416
|.315
|17
|575
|82
|127
|239
|24
|2
|28
|80
|Toronto
|.218
|.366
|.277
|13
|440
|39
|96
|161
|18
|1
|15
|38
|Oakland
|.217
|.384
|.326
|17
|549
|80
|119
|211
|15
|4
|23
|76
|Texas
|.210
|.348
|.288
|15
|480
|51
|101
|167
|22
|4
|12
|48
|Cleveland
|.196
|.300
|.309
|17
|526
|59
|103
|158
|14
|1
|13
|54
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|7
|36
|0
|141
|12
|7
|8
|229
|0
|17
|20
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|3
|7
|46
|0
|164
|4
|1
|15
|258
|0
|6
|20
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|2
|9
|54
|1
|136
|6
|2
|14
|211
|0
|8
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|8
|47
|1
|116
|7
|3
|8
|213
|0
|11
|10
|0
|Boston
|2
|0
|6
|46
|1
|145
|3
|2
|13
|222
|0
|14
|21
|0
|Detroit
|0
|5
|9
|39
|0
|148
|3
|0
|11
|171
|0
|7
|9
|0
|Houston
|1
|4
|10
|66
|3
|134
|9
|1
|15
|289
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Seattle
|1
|2
|8
|59
|2
|160
|17
|3
|12
|251
|0
|8
|15
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|5
|9
|54
|2
|145
|2
|3
|6
|191
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|6
|73
|1
|160
|7
|2
|12
|225
|0
|13
|13
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|6
|6
|76
|4
|147
|5
|0
|9
|251
|0
|16
|16
|0
|Toronto
|0
|4
|0
|37
|1
|113
|9
|4
|8
|167
|0
|5
|12
|0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|15
|76
|1
|171
|9
|2
|15
|260
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Texas
|0
|4
|4
|50
|1
|122
|17
|3
|8
|196
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|11
|76
|2
|159
|2
|3
|17
|231
|0
|6
|9
|0
___
