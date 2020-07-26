Recommended Video:

THROUGH JULY 25

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .338 .481 .407 2 77 15 26 37 8 0 1 15
Chicago White Sox .315 .616 .375 2 73 15 23 45 4 0 6 14
Houston .303 .500 .387 2 66 15 20 33 4 0 3 15
Toronto .246 .362 .289 2 69 7 17 25 2 0 2 7
Minnesota .243 .371 .308 2 70 13 17 26 0 0 3 13
Baltimore .235 .368 .288 2 68 9 16 25 6 0 1 8
N.Y. Yankees .224 .379 .297 2 58 6 13 22 3 0 2 6
Detroit .224 .418 .268 2 67 7 15 28 1 0 4 7
Seattle .203 .453 .250 2 64 4 13 29 3 2 3 4
Oakland .200 .354 .307 2 65 8 13 23 2 1 2 8
L.A. Angels .191 .324 .273 2 68 7 13 22 3 0 2 7
Texas .177 .274 .292 2 62 3 11 17 2 2 0 3
Tampa Bay .164 .311 .311 2 61 8 10 19 4 1 1 7
Kansas City .145 .258 .217 2 62 3 9 16 1 0 2 3
Cleveland .145 .177 .264 2 62 4 9 11 2 0 0 3

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 0 0 2 7 0 20 0 0 0 36 0 2 4 0
Chicago White Sox 0 0 0 7 0 19 0 0 1 30 0 1 1 0
Houston 0 0 2 7 0 8 1 0 2 29 0 0 3 0
Toronto 0 2 0 5 0 16 0 0 0 26 0 1 1 0
Minnesota 0 1 0 7 0 14 0 0 1 27 0 0 1 0
Baltimore 0 0 2 3 0 13 0 0 2 24 0 1 0 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 0 0 6 0 18 0 0 2 31 0 2 1 0
Detroit 0 0 0 4 0 30 0 0 2 22 0 1 3 0
Seattle 0 0 0 4 0 20 0 0 3 20 0 1 2 0
Oakland 0 0 2 8 0 19 2 0 2 27 0 1 1 0
L.A. Angels 0 1 1 7 1 14 0 0 1 31 0 0 2 0
Texas 0 0 1 9 0 14 0 1 0 29 0 2 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 1 12 0 15 0 0 1 30 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 1 1 3 3 0 25 1 2 0 17 0 0 1 0
Cleveland 0 0 3 7 1 18 0 0 1 35 0 0 0 0

___