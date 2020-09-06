Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

BATTING
G AB R H BA
Anderson, CHW 30 125 34 45 .360
Cruz, MIN 40 140 28 46 .329
Alberto, BAL 36 151 27 48 .318
Lewis, SEA 38 139 29 44 .317
Abreu, CHW 40 164 27 52 .317
Reyes, CLE 39 143 24 45 .315
Fletcher, LAA 35 144 24 45 .313
Verdugo, BOS 39 147 27 46 .313
Reyes, DET 36 125 23 39 .312
Adames, TB 37 122 22 38 .311

___

HOME RUNS
Trout, LAA 15
Hernández, TOR 14
Voit, NYY 13
Cruz, MIN 13
Abreu, CHW 13
Robert, CHW 11
Jiménez, CHW 11
Santander, BAL 11
Núñez, BAL 10
Olson, OAK 10
Lowe, TB 10
Chapman, OAK 10

___

RUNS BATTED IN
Abreu, CHW 40
Trout, LAA 38
Tucker, HOU 35
Santander, BAL 32
Cruz, MIN 29
Jiménez, CHW 29
Voit, NYY 28
Piscotty, OAK 27
Lowe, TB 27
Robert, CHW 27
Hernández, TOR 27

___

STOLEN BASES
Mondesi, KC 10
Ramírez, CLE 9
Merrifield, KC 7
Moore, SEA 7
Choo, TEX 6
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 6
Margot, TB 6
Ohtani, LAA 6
Straw, HOU 6
8 tied 5

___

SLUGGING PERCENTAGE
Trout, LAA .676
Cruz, MIN .643
Hernández, TOR .637
Abreu, CHW .628
Anderson, CHW .616
Voit, NYY .600
Tucker, HOU .580
Santander, BAL .575
Adames, TB .566
Lowe, TB .561

___

ON-BASE PERCENTAGE
Díaz, TB .428
Rendon, LAA .426
Cruz, MIN .416
Canha, OAK .407
Lewis, SEA .404
Grossman, OAK .402
Anderson, CHW .400
Trout, LAA .395
Adames, TB .387
Fletcher, LAA .377

___

RUNS SCORED
Trout, LAA 35
Anderson, CHW 34
Ramírez, CLE 31
Biggio, TOR 29
Lewis, SEA 29
Cruz, MIN 28
Tucker, HOU 28
Abreu, CHW 27
Alberto, BAL 27
Hernández, TOR 27
Verdugo, BOS 27

___

HITS
Abreu, CHW 52
Alberto, BAL 48
Cruz, MIN 46
Verdugo, BOS 46
Anderson, CHW 45
Fletcher, LAA 45
Hernández, TOR 45
Lindor, CLE 45
Reyes, CLE 45
Lewis, SEA 44

___

BASES ON BALLS
Santana, CLE 34
Rendon, LAA 27
Hicks, NYY 25
Olson, OAK 25
Biggio, TOR 24
Gallo, TEX 24
Ramírez, CLE 24
Canha, OAK 23
Díaz, TB 23
Trout, LAA 23

___

DOUBLES
Adames, TB 14
Franco, KC 14
Hernández, CLE 14
Verdugo, BOS 14
Iglesias, BAL 13
Martinez, BOS 13
Santander, BAL 13
Abreu, CHW 12
Alberto, BAL 12
Gurriel, HOU 12
Sanó, MIN 12

___

TRIPLES
Tucker, HOU 6
Candelario, DET 3
Chapman, OAK 2
Chavis, BOS 2
Crawford, SEA 2
Grossman, OAK 2
Kiermaier, TB 2
Kiner-Falefa, TEX 2
LeMahieu, NYY 2
Lowe, TB 2
Reyes, DET 2
Wendle, TB 2

___

TOTAL BASES
Abreu, CHW 103
Trout, LAA 94
Hernández, TOR 93
Cruz, MIN 90
Santander, BAL 88
Jiménez, CHW 82
Tucker, HOU 80
Robert, CHW 79
Voit, NYY 78
Anderson, CHW 77

___

EARNED RUN AVERAGE
Bieber, CLE 1.25
Keuchel, CHW 2.42
Bundy, LAA 2.49
Ryu, TOR 2.51
Valdez, HOU 2.58
Lynn, TEX 2.67
Maeda, MIN 2.77
Greinke, HOU 2.91
Gonzales, SEA 3.09
Cease, CHW 3.29
Giolito, CHW 3.29

___

WON-LOST
Bieber, CLE 7-0
Dobnak, MIN 6-2
Hernández, TEX 5-1
Cease, CHW 5-2
Keuchel, CHW 5-2
Foster, CHW 4-0
Fairbanks, TB 4-1
Fiers, OAK 4-1
Javier, HOU 4-1
Maeda, MIN 4-1

___

GAMES PITCHED
Barlow, KC 22
Cisnero, DET 20
Holland, KC 20
Soto, DET 20
Bass, TOR 19
Buttrey, LAA 19
Cordero, CHW 19
11 tied 18

___

SAVES
Hand, CLE 11
Hendriks, OAK 10
Colomé, CHW 9
Britton, NYY 8
Rogers, MIN 8
Montero, TEX 7
Pressly, HOU 7
Bass, TOR 5
Buttrey, LAA 5
Jiménez, DET 5
Sulser, BAL 5

___

INNINGS PITCHED
Bieber, CLE 57.2
Lynn, TEX 57.1
Giolito, CHW 54.2
Civale, CLE 52.0
Cole, NYY 52.0
Bundy, LAA 50.2
Maeda, MIN 48.2
Keuchel, CHW 48.1
Greinke, HOU 46.1
Valdez, HOU 45.1

___

STRIKEOUTS
Bieber, CLE 94
Giolito, CHW 75
Cole, NYY 70
Lynn, TEX 63
Glasnow, TB 57
Maeda, MIN 56
Bundy, LAA 55
Carrasco, CLE 52
Civale, CLE 49
Ryu, TOR 48
Valdez, HOU 48

___

COMPLETE GAMES
Boyd, DET 1
Bundy, LAA 1
Civale, CLE 1
Cole, NYY 1
Giolito, CHW 1
Gonzales, SEA 1
Lynn, TEX 1

___

SHUTOUTS
Giolito, CHW 1