https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/American-League-Leaders-15546873.php
American League Leaders
Recommended Video:
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|BA
|Anderson, CHW
|30
|125
|34
|45
|.360
|Cruz, MIN
|40
|140
|28
|46
|.329
|Alberto, BAL
|36
|151
|27
|48
|.318
|Lewis, SEA
|38
|139
|29
|44
|.317
|Abreu, CHW
|40
|164
|27
|52
|.317
|Reyes, CLE
|39
|143
|24
|45
|.315
|Fletcher, LAA
|35
|144
|24
|45
|.313
|Verdugo, BOS
|39
|147
|27
|46
|.313
|Reyes, DET
|36
|125
|23
|39
|.312
|Adames, TB
|37
|122
|22
|38
|.311
___
|Trout, LAA
|15
|Hernández, TOR
|14
|Voit, NYY
|13
|Cruz, MIN
|13
|Abreu, CHW
|13
|Robert, CHW
|11
|Jiménez, CHW
|11
|Santander, BAL
|11
|Núñez, BAL
|10
|Olson, OAK
|10
|Lowe, TB
|10
|Chapman, OAK
|10
___
|Abreu, CHW
|40
|Trout, LAA
|38
|Tucker, HOU
|35
|Santander, BAL
|32
|Cruz, MIN
|29
|Jiménez, CHW
|29
|Voit, NYY
|28
|Piscotty, OAK
|27
|Lowe, TB
|27
|Robert, CHW
|27
|Hernández, TOR
|27
___
|Mondesi, KC
|10
|Ramírez, CLE
|9
|Merrifield, KC
|7
|Moore, SEA
|7
|Choo, TEX
|6
|Kiner-Falefa, TEX
|6
|Margot, TB
|6
|Ohtani, LAA
|6
|Straw, HOU
|6
|8 tied
|5
___
|Trout, LAA
|.676
|Cruz, MIN
|.643
|Hernández, TOR
|.637
|Abreu, CHW
|.628
|Anderson, CHW
|.616
|Voit, NYY
|.600
|Tucker, HOU
|.580
|Santander, BAL
|.575
|Adames, TB
|.566
|Lowe, TB
|.561
___
|Díaz, TB
|.428
|Rendon, LAA
|.426
|Cruz, MIN
|.416
|Canha, OAK
|.407
|Lewis, SEA
|.404
|Grossman, OAK
|.402
|Anderson, CHW
|.400
|Trout, LAA
|.395
|Adames, TB
|.387
|Fletcher, LAA
|.377
___
|Trout, LAA
|35
|Anderson, CHW
|34
|Ramírez, CLE
|31
|Biggio, TOR
|29
|Lewis, SEA
|29
|Cruz, MIN
|28
|Tucker, HOU
|28
|Abreu, CHW
|27
|Alberto, BAL
|27
|Hernández, TOR
|27
|Verdugo, BOS
|27
___
|Abreu, CHW
|52
|Alberto, BAL
|48
|Cruz, MIN
|46
|Verdugo, BOS
|46
|Anderson, CHW
|45
|Fletcher, LAA
|45
|Hernández, TOR
|45
|Lindor, CLE
|45
|Reyes, CLE
|45
|Lewis, SEA
|44
___
|Santana, CLE
|34
|Rendon, LAA
|27
|Hicks, NYY
|25
|Olson, OAK
|25
|Biggio, TOR
|24
|Gallo, TEX
|24
|Ramírez, CLE
|24
|Canha, OAK
|23
|Díaz, TB
|23
|Trout, LAA
|23
___
|Adames, TB
|14
|Franco, KC
|14
|Hernández, CLE
|14
|Verdugo, BOS
|14
|Iglesias, BAL
|13
|Martinez, BOS
|13
|Santander, BAL
|13
|Abreu, CHW
|12
|Alberto, BAL
|12
|Gurriel, HOU
|12
|Sanó, MIN
|12
___
|Tucker, HOU
|6
|Candelario, DET
|3
|Chapman, OAK
|2
|Chavis, BOS
|2
|Crawford, SEA
|2
|Grossman, OAK
|2
|Kiermaier, TB
|2
|Kiner-Falefa, TEX
|2
|LeMahieu, NYY
|2
|Lowe, TB
|2
|Reyes, DET
|2
|Wendle, TB
|2
___
|Abreu, CHW
|103
|Trout, LAA
|94
|Hernández, TOR
|93
|Cruz, MIN
|90
|Santander, BAL
|88
|Jiménez, CHW
|82
|Tucker, HOU
|80
|Robert, CHW
|79
|Voit, NYY
|78
|Anderson, CHW
|77
___
|Bieber, CLE
|1.25
|Keuchel, CHW
|2.42
|Bundy, LAA
|2.49
|Ryu, TOR
|2.51
|Valdez, HOU
|2.58
|Lynn, TEX
|2.67
|Maeda, MIN
|2.77
|Greinke, HOU
|2.91
|Gonzales, SEA
|3.09
|Cease, CHW
|3.29
|Giolito, CHW
|3.29
___
|Bieber, CLE
|7-0
|Dobnak, MIN
|6-2
|Hernández, TEX
|5-1
|Cease, CHW
|5-2
|Keuchel, CHW
|5-2
|Foster, CHW
|4-0
|Fairbanks, TB
|4-1
|Fiers, OAK
|4-1
|Javier, HOU
|4-1
|Maeda, MIN
|4-1
___
|Barlow, KC
|22
|Cisnero, DET
|20
|Holland, KC
|20
|Soto, DET
|20
|Bass, TOR
|19
|Buttrey, LAA
|19
|Cordero, CHW
|19
|11 tied
|18
___
|Hand, CLE
|11
|Hendriks, OAK
|10
|Colomé, CHW
|9
|Britton, NYY
|8
|Rogers, MIN
|8
|Montero, TEX
|7
|Pressly, HOU
|7
|Bass, TOR
|5
|Buttrey, LAA
|5
|Jiménez, DET
|5
|Sulser, BAL
|5
___
|Bieber, CLE
|57.2
|Lynn, TEX
|57.1
|Giolito, CHW
|54.2
|Civale, CLE
|52.0
|Cole, NYY
|52.0
|Bundy, LAA
|50.2
|Maeda, MIN
|48.2
|Keuchel, CHW
|48.1
|Greinke, HOU
|46.1
|Valdez, HOU
|45.1
___
|Bieber, CLE
|94
|Giolito, CHW
|75
|Cole, NYY
|70
|Lynn, TEX
|63
|Glasnow, TB
|57
|Maeda, MIN
|56
|Bundy, LAA
|55
|Carrasco, CLE
|52
|Civale, CLE
|49
|Ryu, TOR
|48
|Valdez, HOU
|48
___
|Boyd, DET
|1
|Bundy, LAA
|1
|Civale, CLE
|1
|Cole, NYY
|1
|Giolito, CHW
|1
|Gonzales, SEA
|1
|Lynn, TEX
|1
___
|Giolito, CHW
|1
View Comments