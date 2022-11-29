American 88, Albany (NY) 62

Beagle 6-10 0-0 13, Davis 2-7 0-0 6, Edmead 3-7 3-5 10, Little 3-6 0-0 6, Drumgoole 4-9 2-2 12, Patel 1-5 0-0 3, Ketner 2-4 1-2 5, Hutcheson 1-2 0-0 3, Amica 0-0 2-2 2, Kellogg 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 22-50 10-15 62.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason