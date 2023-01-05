American 73, Holy Cross 68, OT

O'Neil 3-8 0-0 8, Rogers 7-12 0-1 15, Ball 1-2 0-0 3, Sprouse 4-11 0-0 11, Stephens 8-16 4-6 21, Ballisager Webb 3-7 0-0 6, Donadio 1-4 0-0 2, Smalls 3-8 1-1 7, Delaney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 5-8 73.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason