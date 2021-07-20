Altuve homers twice in milestone game as Astros down Indians KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer July 20, 2021 Updated: July 20, 2021 11:36 p.m.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve celebrated the 10th anniversary of his major league debut with a leadoff homer, and made the milestone twice as nice with a second shot on his next at-bat, leading the Houston Astros to a 9-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.
Altuve went 1 for 5 with a single in his debut for the Astros in a 3-2 victory over Washington on July 20, 2011, as a baby-faced 21 year old.