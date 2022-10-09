Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Oct. 9, 2022 Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 4:30 p.m.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone — including two deep shots to Gabe Davis — in the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday.
After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter.