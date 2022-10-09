Allen picks apart Steelers secondary in Bills' 38-3 win

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half alone — including two deep shots to Gabe Davis — in the Buffalo Bills' 38-3 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday.

After hitting Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter.

Despite wind gusts of up to 20 mph, Allen’s 348 yards passing in the first half were tied for the second most over the opening two quarters in an NFL game since 1991, and 11 short of the 359 yards Patrick Mahomes had in Kansas City’s 27-24 win at Tampa Bay in 2020.

Pulled in favor of Case Keenum early in the fourth quarter, Allen finished 20 of 31 for 424 yards, the second most in team history, and most in a game ending in regulation.

Davis became just the fifth NFL player since 2000 to have two touchdown catches of 60 or more yards in the same game, and first since Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase had a pair in a 34-31 win over Kansas City on Jan. 2 last season.

The Bills erupted for 31 points in the first half despite missing three receivers — Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder — to injuries, while also playing without starting tight end Dawson Knox, who was sidelined by foot and hamstring injuries.

Rookie receiver Khalil Shakir scored his first career TD on a 24 yard catch, and rookie running back James Cook scored his first career TD on a 24-yard run.

Buffalo’s 31-3 lead at the half could have been even bigger. Allen’s pass intended for Davis in the end zone was intercepted by Levi Wallace to end the Bills’ fourth possession, while kicker Tyler Bass had a 49-yard field-goal attempt blocked three minutes in.

The Bills improved to 4-1, while the Steelers (1-4) have lost four straight, which marks their longest skid since opening the 2013 season with four losses. The loss was the biggest margin of defeat for the Steelers since a 51-0 rout against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10, 1989.

Whatever spark the Steelers hoped rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett would provide in his first career start was negated by a defense missing top pass rusher T.J. Watt and starting safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). The injuries mounted during the game with cornerback Cam Sutton sidelined by a hamstring injury and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi ruled out with a back injury.

Pickett finished 34 of 52 for 327 yards and an interception, in taking over the starting job from Mitch Trubisky.

The game went south for Pittsburgh in the opening minute.

Allen, facing third-and-10 from the 2, patiently waited in the pocket and hit Davis in stride at midfield with the receiver having a step on both Wallace and Tre Norwood. The 98-yard completion matched a team record set by Ryan Fitzpatrick’s TD to Terrell Owens in 2009.

Davis’ second TD catch was even more impressive in bringing the ball in with his right hand, before nearly having it stripped by safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Davis then ripped the ball back midway through the end zone.

UNSPECIAL TEAMS

The Steelers' James Pierre fumbled his first kickoff return. Pierre got the nod in place of Gunner Olzewski, who was scratched after having fumbling troubles of his own. PK Chris Boswell hit a 29-yard field-goal attempt, but was wide left from 33 and 45 yards.

WATT WATCH

The Steelers confirmed before the game that Watt had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury. The team provided no further details except to confirm the report first published by ESPN on Saturday.

Watt was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, and has been sidelined since getting hurt during a season-opening 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers dropped to 0-4 without Watt in the lineup this season and 0-8 overall.

INACTIVES/INJURIES

Steelers: TE Pat Freiermuth sustained a concussion in the third quarter and did not return.

Bills: MLB Tremaine Edumunds (hamstring) did not play, though the Bills welcomed back starting DT Ed Oliver, who missed three games with an ankle injury, and Jordan Phillips, who missed two games with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Steelers: Host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Bills: At the Kansas City Chiefs in playoff rematch on Sunday.

