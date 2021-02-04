Allen leads balanced Utah past Arizona 73-58 Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 9:58 p.m.
Utah guard Alfonso Plummer (25) drives around Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Utah guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives around Arizona guard Terrell Brown Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Utah forward Mikael Jantunen (20) pulls in a rebound over Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Arizona guard James Akinjo, left, drives around Utah guard Rylan Jones during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, left, drives against Utah guard Rylan Jones during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half as Utah broke away from Arizona 73-58 on Thursday night.
Eight out of nine Runnin' Utes (8-7, 5-6 Pacific-12 Conference) in the lineup scored with five reaching double figures. Pelle Larsson scored 14 points, Alfonso Plummer 12 while Branden Carlson and Riley Battin scored 10 each.