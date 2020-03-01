Allen leads Samford over VMI 84-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Robert Allen had 23 points as Samford ended its seven-game home losing streak, defeating VMI 84-78 in a ragular-season finale on Saturday.

Josh Sharkey added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-22, 4-14 Southern Conference). Deandre Thomas had 15 points and seven rebounds and J.P. Robinson added 11 points.

Kamdyn Curfman had 16 points for the Keydets (8-23, 3-15). Greg Parham added 13 points and eight rebounds. Jake Stephens had 12 points, six assists and four blocks.

Garrett Gilkeson, who was second on the Keydets in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, was held to five points. He shot 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Samford defeated VMI 78-75 on Jan. 4.

