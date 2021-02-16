Alleged rebels from Central African Republic face ICC trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The former head of the Central African Republic's soccer federation and an alleged rebel commander known as Rambo are going on trial Tuesday at the International Criminal Court, charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Former soccer official Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona and Alfred Yekatom are accused of involvement in atrocities including murder, torture and attacking civilians. The charges stem from their roles as senior leaders in a predominantly Christian militia known as the anti-Balaka that engaged in bitter fighting with the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel group in 2013 and 2014.