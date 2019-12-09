All-FCIAC honors for nine Wilton football players

Nine Wilton football players have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the 2019 season.

The Warriors ended the year with a 7-4 record and made the state playoffs for the first time since 1995.

Selected to the All-FCIAC first team were senior wide receiver Kyle Hyzy, senior running back Drew Phillips and junior offensive lineman Matt Gulbin.

Hyzy caught 48 passes for 782 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Warriors. He had at least one touchdown reception in 10 of Wilton’s 11 games.

Phillips ran for 863 yards on 155 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and scored 11 touchdowns. Phillips gained more than 100 yards in three games, including a career-best 160 yards against Trinity Catholic.

Gulbin, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound tackle, was part of an offensive line that helped Wilton average 5.4 yards per carry. He also ran for a pair of one-yard touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Jimmy O’Brien, senior linebacker Jack DiRocco, and junior receiver Mike Coffey were named to the All-FCIAC second team.

St. Joe's Justin Williams (19) tackles Wilton's Kyle Hyzy (15) during football action in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019.

O’Brien completed 141-of-224 passes for 1,916 yards and 20 touchdowns. He threw for more than 200 yards in six games and had at least one touchdown pass in nine games. In Wilton’s 35-24 win over Staples, O’Brien completed 15-of-22 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns and had a quarterback rating of 141.7.

DiRocco made a team-best 41 tackles, including 31 solo stops — 10 of his tackles resulted in a loss of yardage. DiRocco also had four sacks and one interception, which he returned for 88 yards and a touchdown against New Canaan.

Coffey missed two of Wilton’s first three games due to injury but still finished the season with 40 catches for 441 yards and a touchdown. Against Stamford, Coffey had nine receptions for 125 yards and a score.

Making the All-East squad were junior defensive end Kyle Jordan (32 tackles, three sacks) and senior receiver Tucker Walden (23 catches, 324 yards).

Senior lineman Stephen Kendra received honorable mention to round out the Wilton award winners.