All-FCIAC honors for Wilton winter sports athletes

Thirty-two Wilton High School athletes have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for 2019-20 winter sports season.

The Wilton gymnastics team provided six of those selections. Senior Kate Ginsburg, junior Lilly Byrnes and freshman Olivia Mannino earned berths on the All-FCIAC first team; senior Carter Siegel and junior Sarah Collias made the second team; and freshman Justine Biersack received honorable mention.

Senior forward Kyle Hyzy was named to the All-FCIAC boys basketball first team. Another senior, shooting guard Andrew Smith, made the second team.

In girls basketball, sophomore guard Leah Martins earned a spot on the All-FCIAC second team. Sophomore forward Ellie Copley and junior forward Riley Eaton received honorable mention.

Senior forward Meghan Lane was chosen for the All-FCIAC girls hockey first team. Senior forward Caitlyn Hocker, freshman forward Isabel DiNanno and junior goalie Erin McMorris received honorable mention, and head coach Pete Maxfield was selected as Coach of the Year.

In boys hockey, senior forward Tyler Everitt, senior defenseman Lucas Thelen, and junior forward Jackson Kelly received honorable mention.

Lilly Byrnes was one of three Wilton gymnasts who made the All-FCIAC first team.

Three Wilton wrestlers — juniors Max Mannino, Tommy Harris and Kyle Jordan — received honorable mention.

Junior Shelby Dejana (55-meter dash, 55-meter hurdles) and senior Claudia Nanez (300-meter dash) made the All-FCIAC girls indoor track first team. Freshman Jill Roberts (55-meter hurdles), freshman Molly Alger (4x200 relay), sophomore Cate Adams (4x200 relay), and freshman Marianna Lombardi (4x200 relay) were named to the second team.

Juniors Davis Cote (1,000-meter run) and Simon Alexander (55-meter hurdles) made the All-FCIAC boys indoor track first team. Fellow juniors Jack Myers (300-meter dash), Wooder Thoby (long jump) and Max Greenberg (shot put) all earned spots on the second team.

Notes: Wilton did not have any representatives on the All-FCIAC boys swim team.

The boys and girls basketball and boys and girls hockey teams were determined based on votes from conference coaches. The wrestling, gymnastics, boys swimming, and boys and girls indoor track teams were based on results from FCIAC championship meets.