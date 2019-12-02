All-FCIAC honors for Wilton athletes

Twenty-three Wilton High school athletes have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference honors for the fall sports season.

Six of the those selections came from the Wilton girls soccer team. Senior midfielder Sophie Sudano, junior defender Maddie Wecker and sophomore goalie Erynn Floyd were selected to the All-FCIAC girls soccer first team.

Junior forward Ashley Carbonier made the second team, while junior forward Shelby Dejana and junior midfielder Libby Connolly received honorable mention.

The Wilton boys soccer team, which reached the Class L state final, had five honorees. Leading the way were senior midfielder Liam McLaughlin and senior striker Michael Zizzadoro, who were both chosen to the All-FCIAC boys soccer first team.

Junior forward Nathan Bennett, senior midfielder Connor Uitterdijk and senior defender Karl Pfeiffer made the All-East team.

Senior midfielder Olivia Hahn earned a spot on the All-FCIAC field hockey first team.

Senior defender Caitlin Nichols and freshman forward Samantha Slough were named to the All-East squad, and freshman defender Charlotte Casiraghi and senior defender Cassidy Costello received honorable mention.

Sophomore Emily Mrakovic made the All-FCIAC first team in girls cross country. Senior Patricia Dineen earned a spot on the second team.

Senior Ellen Holmquist and sophomore Abbey Gardner made the All-FCIAC girls swimming first team. Senior Emma Babashak and sophomore Avery Newcomer were part of the second team.

In girls volleyball, senior Johanna Knox received honorable mention for Wilton.

Notes: The All-FCIAC cross country and girls swimming teams were based on results at the conference championships.

The All-FCIAC football team has not yet been announced.

Wilton did not place any runner on the All-FCIAC boys cross country first or second team.