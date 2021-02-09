Alcaraz, the 'next Nadal', gets first win at Grand Slam JUSTIN BERGMAN, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2021 Updated: Feb. 9, 2021 3:27 a.m.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point win over Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz serves to Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after defeating Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Spain's Paula Badosa makes a backhand return to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reacts during her match against United States' Jessica Pegula in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
United States' Coco Gauff makes a forehand return to Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz had not even played a Grand Slam match when Toni Nadal, the uncle and longtime coach of Rafael Nadal, anointed him the successor of his illustrious nephew.
Brushing aside the hype, the 17-year-old Alcaraz made quick work of his first-round opponent at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for his maiden win at a major.