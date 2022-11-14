Albany (NY) 87, Union (NY) 75

Baptiste 7-11 0-0 14, Cummings 3-10 2-2 8, Manley 8-19 7-8 28, Noone 6-10 2-2 14, J.Regis 2-4 0-0 4, McGee 3-6 0-0 6, Fulmore 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-61 12-14 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason