Albany (NY) 83, N. Illinois 78

Beagle 6-10 2-5 14, Jackson 0-3 0-1 0, Patel 2-10 0-0 5, Drumgoole 8-14 2-4 23, Hutcheson 4-7 0-0 10, Edmead 3-6 4-4 12, Davis 6-9 0-0 14, Reddish 0-2 0-0 0, Ketner 1-3 3-3 5, Kellogg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 11-17 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason