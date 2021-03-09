Alabama senior Herbert Jones named AP's SEC player of year JOHN ZENOR, AP Sports Writer March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 10:46 a.m.
Alabama senior Herbert Jones is The Associated Press player of the year in the Southeastern Conference, while the Crimson Tide's Nate Oats is its coach of the year and Arkansas guard Moses Moody is the top newcomer.
Jones, who plays both guard and forward, earned five of the 14 votes for the league's top individual honor to edge out Moody, who received four votes. Both were first-team All-SEC picks in teams announced Tuesday and voted on by journalists who cover the league.