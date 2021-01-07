Alabama's Smith, Ohio State's Fields lead all-bowl team STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 7, 2021 Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 2:54 p.m.
FILE - Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) gets past Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) and cornerback Clarence Lewis (26) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. The Heisman Trophy winner caught seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns as No. 1 Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
FILE - Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields throws a pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Columbus, Ohio, in this Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, file photo. Fields threw a Sugar Bowl-record six touchdown passes and accumulated 385 yards passing in the third-ranked Buckeyes' 49-28 College Football Playoff semifinal victory over No. 2 Clemson.
FILE - West Virginia linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo and teammates cornerback Dreshun Miller, left, and safety Sean Mahone, right, tackle Iowa State running back Breece Hall, center, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo. Chandler-Semedo is part of the All-Bowl Team for picking off a pass, forcing a fumble and delivering 13 tackles in West Virginia's 24-21 victory over Army.
FILE - Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore (58) celebrates sacking Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) in the second half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, in this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, file photo. Barmore recorded five tackles and a sack – his seventh of the season.
Alabama and Ohio State advanced to the championship game in part because their best players delivered huge performances in their respective semifinals.
Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught three touchdown passes in No. 1 Alabama’s 31-14 Rose Bowl rout of No. 4 Notre Dame. Justin Fields shook off an injury and threw six touchdown passes as No. 3 Ohio State trounced No. 2 Clemson 49-28.