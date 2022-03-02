Alabama pulls away from Auburn 75-68 in SEC opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Megan Abrams scored 25 points, JaMya Mingo-Young and Brittany Davis had double-doubles and 11th-seeded Alabama turned back 14th-seeded Auburn 75-68 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Allie Craig Gruce, who had four 3-pointers this season, hit four in the game and scored a career-high 14 points for the Crimson Tide (16-12), who face sixth-seeded Georgia in the second round on Thursday. Davis scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Mingo-Young had 14 points and 15 rebounds.