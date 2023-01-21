Alabama St. 56, Prairie View 55, OT

Rasas 3-8 0-0 6, Rutty 2-6 2-2 6, Augustin 7-23 5-10 21, Douglas 0-10 4-4 4, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 1-2 1, Myles 3-6 2-2 8, Gambrell 2-6 0-0 5, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Miles 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-69 14-20 55.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason