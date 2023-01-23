Alabama A&M 67, Prairie View 59

Rasas 0-4 0-0 0, Rutty 1-4 1-3 3, Augustin 1-4 2-2 4, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, T.Smith 10-19 1-2 24, Nelson 4-6 0-0 9, Gambrell 2-5 0-0 5, Myles 1-2 4-9 6, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Douglas 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 3-5 0-0 7, Miles 0-0 1-3 1, Harding 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 9-19 59.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason