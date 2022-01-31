Akinjo scores 25 points as No. 8 Baylor overcomes WVU 81-77 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 11:46 p.m.
WACO, Texas (AP) — James Akinjo scored 25 points and Matthew Mayer had all nine of his points in the closing minutes while putting No. 8 Baylor ahead to stay as the Bears overcame West Virginia 81-77 on Monday night.
Mayer hadn't scored until his layup with 3:27 left to break a 66-66 tie, and put the Bears (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) in the lead for good. Jeremy Sochan had a steal in the backcourt and passed ahead to Mayer, who seconds later rebounded Sochan's second missed free throw and made a strong inside basket. He later added a 3-pointer.
STEPHEN HAWKINS