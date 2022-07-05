Agent: Top NHL goalie prospect sent to Russian military base

Philadelphia Flyers goaltending prospect Ivan Fedotov, who reportedly was picked up by law enforcement in Russia last week ahead of a planned move to the U.S., is now at a remote military base in northern Russia, his agent said Tuesday.
The agent, J.P. Barry, spoke with The Associated Press amid speculation about Fedotov's well-being. The situation raised fresh concerns over whether Russian players will be willing or able to join National Hockey League teams that draft them this week as the war in Ukraine continues.