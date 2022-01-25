Agbaji helps No. 5 Kansas beat Texas Tech 94-91 in 2OT DAVID SMALE, Associated Press Jan. 25, 2022 Updated: Jan. 25, 2022 1:28 a.m.
1 of8 Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) attempts to score against Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny (3) and forward Bryson Williams (11) as Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) scores against Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) passes off the ball as Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny (3) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) scores a three-point shot over Texas Tech forward Daniel Batcho (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Colin E. Braley/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 5 Kansas avenge its only conference loss of the season with a 94-91 double overtime win over No. 13 Texas Tech on Monday night.
Agbaji outdueled Bryson Williams, who poured in 33 points for Tech. Agbaji, the reigning co-Big 12 Player of the Week, had seven of Kansas’ eight made 3-pointers. He had 24 points in the second half and two overtimes.