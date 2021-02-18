After shaking off rust, No. 3 Michigan eyes rolling Buckeyes

A look at the upcoming week around the Big Ten Conference:
GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 3 Michigan at No. 4 Ohio State, Sunday: Michigan didn't need much time to shake off the rust from a three-week layoff, and Ohio State is rolling along. Michigan rallied to win at No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59 last Sunday in its first game back. The school had put all activities on hold due to several positive tests for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. The Wolverines host Rutgers in what could be a tough matchup on Thursday. Ohio State has won six straight, the longest active streak in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes visit Penn State on Thursday.