Adamu sparks Montana State to a 75-64 win at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 19 points and Montana State earned its second straight road by beating Idaho State 75-64 on Saturday night.

Adamu scored the winning basket Thursday in the Bobcats' 62-61 win over Weber State, overcoming a 13-point second-half deficit.

Jubrile Belo scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Montana State (11-9, 5-4 Big Sky). Devin Kirby added 14 points and 10 rebounds and Harald Frey contributed 13 points.

Austin Smellie scored 12 points and Chidi Udengwu added 11 points and seven rebounds for Idaho State (6-12, 3-6), which has now lost four straight.

Montana State faces Montana Saturday. Idaho State travels to Northern Colorado Thursday.