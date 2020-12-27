Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 11:25 p.m.
1 of15 Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of15 Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of15 Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
6 of15 Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
7 of15 Green Bay Packers' Rick Wagner is taken off the field on a cart during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon has trouble leaping the the stands after running for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of15 Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones tries to stay in bounds with Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson pursuing during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
10 of15 Green Bay Packers' A.J. Dillon runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
12 of15 Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
13 of15 Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill runs for touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Matt Ludtke/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15 Tennessee Titans' Jonnu Smith celebrates his touchdown catch with Ryan Tannehill during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP Show More Show Less
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Davante Adams caught three of Aaron Rodgers’ four touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers trounced the Tennessee Titans 40-14 for their fifth consecutive victory on a snowy Sunday evening.
The Packers (12-3) already have clinched the NFC North title and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs if they win at Chicago (8-7) or Seattle (11-4) loses at San Francisco (6-9) next week.