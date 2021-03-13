Adam Lowry breaks 3rd-period tie, Jets beat Maple Leafs 5-2 March 13, 2021 Updated: March 13, 2021 10:14 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets center Mason Appleton (22) celebrates his goal with left wing Adam Lowry (17) during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) tries to look around a battle between Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) and Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) looks for the puck as Winnipeg Jets center Trevor Lewis (23) is surrounded by Maple Leafs' Zach Bogosian (22), Travis Dermott (23) and Auston Matthews (34) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) becomes entangled with Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp (9) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (91) is tripped by Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall (47) scores what would be determined to be a disallowed goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) as Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) defends during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Winnipeg Jets center Mason Appleton (22) scores against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Lowry broke a tie at 7:39 of the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Saturday night.
Lowry added an assist, and Mark Scheifele and Mason Appleton also each had a goal and an assist to help the Jets take the three-game series 2-1. Paul Stastny also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves.