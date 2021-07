LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 23 points and passed 1,000 for her career on Sunday, and the Las Vegas Aces set a franchise record for points with an 118-95 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Plum reached the milestone on a 3-pointer that made it 90-77 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter and added 11 more before the end of the game.