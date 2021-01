DENVER (AP) — Max Abmas scored 34 points, reaching 30-plus for the third time this season, and Oral Roberts edged past Denver 88-84 on Friday.

Abmas was 13 of 30 from the field, including 2 of 8 behind the arc, and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line in 40 minutes. The sophomore also had 33 points in a loss to Oklahoma State and 37 against Omaha.