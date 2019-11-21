Abilene Christian tops Champion Christian College 90-58

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Mahki Morris had 15 points to lift Abilene Christian to a 90-58 win over Champion Christian College on Thursday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Joe Pleasant had 14 points for Abilene Christian (2-3). Coryon Mason added 13 points and six assists, and Kolton Kohl had 12 points. Payten Ricks scored three points despite leading the Wildcats in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game.

ACU led just 44-37 at halftime, but used a 14-2 run to start the second half to pull away.

Cameron Dismuke had 24 points for the Tigers. Stefan Tellis added 13 points.

Abilene Christian faces Texas State on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com