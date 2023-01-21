Abilene Christian 84, Texas-Arlington 68

Wilson 4-5 4-7 12, Castro 0-2 0-0 0, Gibson 6-11 4-4 20, Johnson-Cash 1-8 0-0 3, Weaver 2-7 4-6 8, Humphrey 3-5 2-2 10, Young 3-4 0-1 6, Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Talbot 2-4 0-0 5, Domingos 1-2 0-0 2, Cornish 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 14-20 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason