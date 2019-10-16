AP source: Titans to start Ryan Tannehill instead of Mariota

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. Photo: Jack Dempsey, AP Photo: Jack Dempsey, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close AP source: Titans to start Ryan Tannehill instead of Mariota 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the Tennessee Titans will start Ryan Tannehill at quarterback instead of Marcus Mariota on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Mike Vrabel benched Mariota in the third quarter of a 16-0 loss Sunday in Denver, the first time the No. 2 pick overall in the 2015 draft had been pulled from a game for poor play and not because of injury. Vrabel said Monday the Titans (2-4) would decide who would start against the Chargers (2-4) by Tuesday and then tell both quarterbacks and the rest of the team.

The Titans told Tannehill he would start for the first time since Tennessee acquired the quarterback in March in a trade with Miami, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the team has not announced the decision.

NFL.com first reported the switch at quarterback Tuesday night.

___

Follow Teresa M. Walker at https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL