AP source: Seahawks adding Desai, Scott to coaching staff

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are continuing the overhaul of their coaching staff with the expected hiring of Sean Desai and Karl Scott as key defensive assistants, and a parting with veteran offensive line coach Mike Solari, according to a person with knowledge of the moves.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the moves. NFL Network first reported the moves and said Desai will be Seattle’s associated head coach.