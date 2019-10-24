AP source: Rebuilding Padres hire rookie manager Tingler

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says the rebuilding San Diego Padres have hired Jayce Tingler from the Texas Rangers as their new manager.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring hasn't been announced.

Tingler has most recently been the major league player development field coordinator for the Rangers. His only previous managerial experience has been at the lowest rungs.

He replaces Andy Green, who was blamed for the Padres' second-half collapse when he fired with eight games left in the season.

Tingler faces tremendous expectations from ownership and a long-suffering fan base. The Padres were last in the NL West at 70-92 even after signing Manny Machado to a $300 million contract and promoting top rookies Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack.