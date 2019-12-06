AP source: Knicks fire coach David Fizdale

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision says the New York Knicks have fired coach David Fizdale after two straight blowout losses dropped them to 4-18.

Fizdale ran practice Friday, but was then fired, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

The Knicks have lost eight straight games, with the last two by scores of 132-88 to Milwaukee on Monday night and 129-92 to Denver on Thursday night. They have the worst record in the Eastern Conference after finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season in Fizdale's first season.

Fizdale's firing was first reported by ESPN.