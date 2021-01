Tony Dejak/AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to send troubled forward Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets for a future draft pick, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday night.

The Cavs are sending Porter, a first-round pick two years ago who hasn't played this season, to the Rockets for a protected second-round pick. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade has to be approved by the NBA.