AP Source: WR Antonio Brown returning to Bucs on 1-year deal FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer April 28, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million, including incentives, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement, which includes a $2 million signing bonus and a little more than $3 million guaranteed, had not been announced by the reigning Super Bowl champions.