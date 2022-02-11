AP PHOTOS: Shaun White's final Olympic run highlights day 7 Feb. 11, 2022 Updated: Feb. 11, 2022 11:07 p.m.
1 of39 United States' Shaun White gets emotional after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
2 of39 Zhang Tianyi of China, prepares to warm up ahead of the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of39
4 of39 Canada's players huddle prior a women's quarterfinal hockey game between Canada and Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
5 of39 A medical worker collects a sample in a men's restroom for COVID-19 testing in the main media center at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 6 of39
7 of39 United States' Shaun White trains before the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less
8 of39 Patrick Roest of the Netherlands competes in the men's speedskating 10,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of39
10 of39 Marketa Davidova of the Czech Republic practices shooting before the women's 7.5-kilometer sprint competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of39 Sumire Kikuchi, of Japan, crashes in the quarterfinals of women's 1000-meter during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 12 of39
13 of39 Dean Decker, of the United States, speeds down the hill during a men's large hill trial round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Andrew Medichini Show More Show Less
14 of39 Czech Republic's Daniela Pejsova, right, falls next to United States' Megan Bozek (9) during a women's quarterfinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 15 of39
16 of39 Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands, prepares to warm up ahead of the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
17 of39 Alice Robinson, of New Zealand crashes into a flag during the women's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Alessandro Trovati/AP Show More Show Less 18 of39
19 of39 Team Sweden sweeps a rock during a men's curling match against Italy at the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
20 of39 Michelle Gisin, of Switzerland, reacts during the medal ceremony after winning the bronze medal in the women's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 21 of39
22 of39 Janine Flock, of Austria, slides during the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Show More Show Less
23 of39 Nils van der Poel of Sweden reacts after breaking his own world record in the men's speedskating 10,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 24 of39
25 of39 United States' Shaun White competes during the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
26 of39 South Korea's Kim Kyeong-ae has Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing Winter Olympics mascot, on her nails during a women's curling match against Britain at the Beijing Winter Olympics Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less 27 of39
28 of39 Suzanne Schulting, left, of the Netherlands, embraces Hanne Desmet of Belgium, after winning the women's 1000-meters during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
29 of39 United States' Shaun White waves after competing in the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Gregory Bull/AP Show More Show Less 30 of39
31 of39 Finland's Marko Anttila, left, celebrates after scoring a goal against Latvia during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
32 of39 Lara Gut-Behrami, of Switzerland makes a jump during the women's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less 33 of39
34 of39 Iivo Niskanen, of Finland, celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
35 of39 Skaters race in the B final of the women's 1000-meters during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 36 of39
37 of39 Lara Gut-Behrami, of Switzerland celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the gold medal in the women's super-G at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
38 of39 The Olympic rings sit on the Beijing Olympics Tower at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical.
Check out the best of the action from day 7 of the Olympics.