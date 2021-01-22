AP PHOTOS: Hank Aaron exceled and inspired The Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 3:58 p.m.
1 of10 Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron (44) breaks Babe Ruth's record for career home runs as he hits his 715th off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Al Downing in the fourth inning of the game opener at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, Ga., April 8, 1974. AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Hank Aaron holds a the ball he hit for his 715th career home run Monday night, April 8, 1974, in Atlanta Stadium against the Los Angeles Dodgers. BOB DAUGHERTY/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Atlanta Braves' outfielder Hank Aaron makes a stretch catch attempt after Cincinnati Reds' Tony Perez hit a double into right field in fourth inning action in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 4, 1967. AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Milwaukee Braves' Hank Aaron is carried from the baseball field Sept. 23, 1957, by teammates after they won the National League pennant with a 4-2 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Milwaukee. AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A new sign showing the number of Hank Aaron's home runs provides a background as he runs off the field after the eighth inning of the first game of the doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Stadium, Sept. 10, 1973. AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Joe DiMaggio and Hank Aaron, wearing their Sultan of Swat crowns at rakish angles, pose with the awards at 11th annual Tops in Sports banquet, Jan. 14, 1964, in Baltimore, Maryland. Aaron, an outfielder with the Milwaukee Braves, was given the award for his slugging record of last season which included 44 homers and 130 runs batted in. DiMaggio, the former New York Yankees' star, was given a retroactive award for his 1939 record. William A. Smith/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Major League Baseball's all-time career home run record holder Hank Aaron and his wife Billye take a lap in a golf cart around Turner Field in Atlanta, Thursday, April, 8, 1999, after a ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary of his breaking Babe Ruth's record of 714 home runs on April 8, 1974. JOHN BAZEMORE/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Baseball slugger Henry Aaron, left, gets an assist from his wife, Billye, in blowing out a birthday cake presented Aaron on his 40th birthday, in their home, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 1974, Atlanta, Ga. BJ/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 San Francisco Giants' Barry Bonds watches as a home run hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Jeff Kent goes over the wall as he stands in front of a sign that bears the photos of (from left) Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Willie Mays, Sunday, May 14, 2006, at AT&T Park in San Francisco during a MLB baseball game. Bonds remained one home run away from hitting his 714th career home run and tying Babe Ruth for second place behind Hank Aaron in career home runs. DINO VOURNAS/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Hank Aaron holds up the ball after throwing the ceremonial last pitch to former Manager Bobby Cox after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers and the Braves last game at Turner Field, Oct. 2, 2016, in Atlanta. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less
The baseball world and beyond tuned in the night of April 8, 1974, and Hank Aaron delivered. That’s when The Hammer broke Babe Ruth’s home run record with No. 715, an achievement that highlighted his career but hardly defined it.
Hall of Famer. Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient. American hero.
