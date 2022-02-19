Skip to main content
AP PHOTOS: Gu among winners on day 14 of the Winter Olympics

Vanessa James and Eric Radford, of Canada, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.
BEIJING (AP) — Whether it's on the ice, in the air or on the slopes at the Winter Olympics, Associated Press photographers are there to capture every moment, from the thrilling to the heartbreaking to the whimsical.

Check out the best of the action from day 14 of the Olympics.