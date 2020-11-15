https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/AFC-Expanded-Individual-Leaders-15728611.php
AFC Expanded Individual Leaders
Week 10
|SCORING, NONKICKERS
|TD
|Rus
|Rec
|Ret
|X2
|Pts
|Hill, KC
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|60
|Newton, NE
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|50
|Henry, Ten
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|48
|J.Robinson, Jac
|7
|5
|2
|0
|1
|44
|Claypool, Pit
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|42
|Hunt, Cle
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|42
|J.Smith, Ten
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|42
|A.Brown, Ten
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Fuller, Hou
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Hines, Ind
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|36
|Jacobs, Las
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Kelce, KC
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|36
|Agholor, Las
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Allen, Buf
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Andrews, Bal
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|30
|Conner, Pit
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gordon, Den
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Williams, Mia
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2
|28
|Smith-Schuster, Pit
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|26
|Allen, LAC
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Beckham, Cle
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|24
|Bernard, Cin
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|Burkhead, NE
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Chark, Jac
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
|Chubb, Cle
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|J.Howard, Mia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Da.Johnson, Hou
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Mixon, Cin
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Moss, Buf
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Taylor, Ind
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Waller, Las
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|24
___
|SCORING, KICKERS
|PAT
|FG
|Lg
|Pts
|Blankenship, Ind
|23/25
|19/21
|44
|80
|Bass, Buf
|26/27
|16/22
|53
|74
|Bullock, Cin
|20/20
|18/20
|55
|74
|Carlson, Las
|23/24
|17/19
|54
|74
|Butker, KC
|27/33
|15/17
|58
|72
|Sanders, Mia
|21/21
|17/17
|56
|72
|Tucker, Bal
|26/26
|15/16
|55
|71
|McManus, Den
|16/17
|16/17
|56
|64
|Badgley, LAC
|19/21
|14/19
|53
|61
|Fairbairn, Hou
|19/20
|14/16
|54
|61
|Gostkowski, Ten
|25/27
|12/20
|55
|61
|Boswell, Pit
|24/27
|11/11
|59
|57
|Folk, NE
|14/15
|14/16
|51
|56
|Parkey, Cle
|22/23
|10/11
|46
|52
|Ficken, NYJ
|6/6
|9/10
|54
|33
|Lambo, Jac
|8/10
|5/5
|59
|23
___
|Pct
|Avg
|Pct
|Pct
|Rating
|Att
|Comp
|Comp
|Yds
|Gain
|TD
|TD
|Long
|Int
|Int
|Points
|Mahomes, KC
|329
|220
|66.9
|2687
|8.17
|25
|7.6
|54t
|1
|0.3
|115.9
|Carr, Las
|258
|180
|69.8
|2002
|7.76
|16
|6.2
|72t
|2
|0.8
|110.0
|Watson, Hou
|271
|185
|68.3
|2376
|8.77
|17
|6.3
|77t
|5
|1.8
|108.7
|Allen, Buf
|315
|217
|68.9
|2587
|8.21
|19
|6.0
|49
|5
|1.6
|107.2
|Tannehill, Ten
|281
|182
|64.8
|2128
|7.57
|20
|7.1
|73t
|3
|1.1
|106.9
|Herbert, LAC
|269
|181
|67.3
|2146
|7.98
|17
|6.3
|72t
|5
|1.9
|104.7
|Roethlisberger, Pit
|288
|196
|68.1
|1934
|6.72
|18
|6.3
|84t
|4
|1.4
|101.8
|Jackson, Bal
|213
|134
|62.9
|1513
|7.1
|12
|5.6
|47
|4
|1.9
|95.1
|Fitzpatrick, Mia
|197
|138
|70.1
|1535
|7.79
|10
|5.1
|70
|7
|3.6
|95.0
|Minshew, Jac
|267
|176
|65.9
|1855
|6.95
|13
|4.9
|51
|5
|1.9
|94.4
|Rivers, Ind
|313
|215
|68.7
|2395
|7.65
|11
|3.5
|55
|7
|2.2
|93.6
|Burrow, Cin
|330
|221
|67.0
|2272
|6.89
|11
|3.3
|67
|5
|1.5
|91.4
|Mayfield, Cle
|223
|137
|61.4
|1514
|6.79
|15
|6.7
|43t
|7
|3.1
|90.9
|Newton, NE
|191
|130
|68.1
|1417
|7.42
|2
|1.0
|49
|7
|3.7
|77.9
|Lock, Den
|191
|108
|56.5
|1240
|6.49
|6
|3.1
|43
|6
|3.1
|73.6
|Darnold, NYJ
|191
|112
|58.6
|1045
|5.47
|3
|1.6
|69t
|6
|3.1
|65.9
___
|RECEPTIONS
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Diggs, Buf
|63
|813
|12.9
|49
|3
|Allen, LAC
|62
|651
|10.5
|28
|4
|Kelce, KC
|58
|769
|13.3
|45
|6
|Boyd, Cin
|54
|584
|10.8
|25
|3
|Waller, Las
|50
|394
|7.9
|23
|4
|Smith-Schuster, Pit
|45
|439
|9.8
|31t
|4
|Beasley, Buf
|44
|533
|12.1
|29
|2
|Hill, KC
|44
|650
|14.8
|54t
|9
|Cooks, Hou
|37
|510
|13.8
|57t
|3
|Fuller, Hou
|36
|590
|16.4
|77t
|6
|Parker, Mia
|36
|431
|12.0
|28
|3
|C.Davis, Ten
|34
|436
|12.8
|38
|3
|Chark, Jac
|33
|437
|13.2
|73t
|4
|Cobb, Hou
|33
|393
|11.9
|34
|2
|Henry, LAC
|33
|357
|10.8
|33
|1
|Higgins, Cin
|33
|488
|14.8
|67
|3
|Hines, Ind
|33
|265
|8.0
|29t
|4
|Landry, Cle
|33
|419
|12.7
|32
|0
___
|YARDS
|Yds
|No
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Diggs, Buf
|813
|63
|12.9
|49
|3
|Kelce, KC
|769
|58
|13.3
|45
|6
|Allen, LAC
|651
|62
|10.5
|28
|4
|Hill, KC
|650
|44
|14.8
|54t
|9
|Fuller, Hou
|590
|36
|16.4
|77t
|6
|Boyd, Cin
|584
|54
|10.8
|25
|3
|Beasley, Buf
|533
|44
|12.1
|29
|2
|Cooks, Hou
|510
|37
|13.8
|57t
|3
|Higgins, Cin
|488
|33
|14.8
|67
|3
|Jeudy, Den
|484
|30
|16.1
|48t
|2
|A.Brown, Ten
|478
|32
|14.9
|73t
|6
|Claypool, Pit
|444
|31
|14.3
|84t
|5
|Smith-Schuster, Pit
|439
|45
|9.8
|31t
|4
|Chark, Jac
|437
|33
|13.2
|73t
|4
|C.Davis, Ten
|436
|34
|12.8
|38
|3
|Parker, Mia
|431
|36
|12.0
|28
|3
___
|Att
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Henry, Ten
|201
|946
|4.7
|94t
|8
|Jacobs, Las
|161
|588
|3.7
|16
|6
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|126
|586
|4.7
|31
|2
|J.Robinson, Jac
|132
|580
|4.4
|39
|5
|Hunt, Cle
|115
|529
|4.6
|33
|3
|Conner, Pit
|119
|520
|4.4
|59
|5
|Jackson, Bal
|79
|469
|5.9
|50t
|3
|Mixon, Cin
|119
|428
|3.6
|34t
|3
|Taylor, Ind
|113
|428
|3.8
|21
|4
|Da.Johnson, Hou
|103
|408
|4.0
|29
|3
|Gordon, Den
|96
|393
|4.1
|43t
|4
|Gaskin, Mia
|100
|387
|3.9
|21
|2
|Gore, NYJ
|108
|386
|3.6
|15
|0
|Singletary, Buf
|95
|386
|4.1
|18
|1
|Harris, NE
|63
|350
|5.6
|41
|1
|Chubb, Cle
|57
|335
|5.9
|29
|4
___
|Total
|Rush
|Rec
|Henry, Ten
|1033
|946
|87
|Diggs, Buf
|813
|0
|813
|Edwards-Helaire, KC
|810
|586
|224
|J.Robinson, Jac
|805
|580
|225
|Kelce, KC
|769
|0
|769
|Jacobs, Las
|713
|588
|125
|Hill, KC
|712
|62
|650
|Allen, LAC
|651
|0
|651
|Conner, Pit
|643
|520
|123
|Hunt, Cle
|642
|529
|113
|Taylor, Ind
|631
|428
|203
|Boyd, Cin
|622
|38
|584
|Fuller, Hou
|590
|0
|590
|Gaskin, Mia
|585
|387
|198
|Singletary, Buf
|578
|386
|192
|Da.Johnson, Hou
|569
|408
|161
|Mixon, Cin
|566
|428
|138
|Beasley, Buf
|533
|0
|533
|Higgins, Cin
|516
|28
|488
|Cooks, Hou
|510
|0
|510
|Jeudy, Den
|484
|0
|484
|Gordon, Den
|480
|393
|87
|A.Brown, Ten
|478
|0
|478
|Claypool, Pit
|469
|25
|444
|Jackson, Bal
|469
|469
|0
|Hines, Ind
|442
|177
|265
|Smith-Schuster, Pit
|439
|0
|439
|Chark, Jac
|437
|0
|437
|C.Davis, Ten
|436
|0
|436
|Gore, NYJ
|434
|386
|48
|Kelley, LAC
|433
|292
|141
|Parker, Mia
|431
|0
|431
|Landry, Cle
|423
|4
|419
|M.Brown, Bal
|418
|1
|417
|Hardman, KC
|411
|16
|395
|Crowder, NYJ
|409
|0
|409
|Waller, Las
|394
|0
|394
|Williams, LAC
|394
|1
|393
|Cobb, Hou
|393
|0
|393
|Ekeler, LAC
|392
|248
|144
___
|Ret
|In
|Net
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|TB
|Blk
|Ret
|Yds
|20
|Avg
|Martin, Den
|31
|1476
|69
|47.6
|2
|1
|15
|148
|11
|41.5
|Bailey, NE
|20
|951
|64
|47.6
|1
|0
|4
|17
|13
|45.7
|Huber, Cin
|29
|1378
|70
|47.5
|6
|0
|11
|52
|9
|41.6
|Anger, Hou
|30
|1425
|67
|47.5
|4
|0
|10
|68
|12
|42.6
|Sanchez, Ind
|24
|1139
|60
|47.5
|3
|1
|10
|52
|12
|42.8
|Townsend, KC
|27
|1273
|67
|47.1
|6
|0
|6
|74
|10
|40.0
|Long, LAC
|30
|1394
|63
|46.5
|1
|1
|20
|218
|7
|38.5
|Cooke, Jac
|25
|1141
|63
|45.6
|1
|0
|7
|44
|10
|43.1
|Mann, NYJ
|46
|2075
|60
|45.1
|3
|0
|23
|271
|9
|37.9
|Koch, Bal
|31
|1396
|59
|45.0
|1
|0
|13
|65
|13
|42.3
|Gillan, Cle
|24
|1074
|59
|44.8
|1
|0
|16
|149
|8
|37.7
|Haack, Mia
|34
|1505
|63
|44.3
|1
|0
|9
|46
|16
|42.3
|Colquitt, Pit
|20
|861
|59
|43.1
|2
|0
|11
|78
|6
|37.2
___
|No
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|McCloud, Pit
|10
|150
|15.0
|57
|0
|Grant, Mia
|17
|237
|13.9
|88t
|1
|Roberts, Buf
|14
|181
|12.9
|38
|0
|Erickson, Cin
|10
|93
|9.3
|22
|0
|Hines, Ind
|17
|151
|8.9
|21
|0
|Proche, Bal
|18
|159
|8.8
|17
|0
|Carter, Hou
|10
|87
|8.7
|19
|0
|Raymond, Ten
|17
|143
|8.4
|40
|0
___
|No
|YARDS
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Duvernay, Bal
|10
|318
|31.8
|93t
|1
|Roberts, Buf
|16
|479
|29.9
|60
|0
|Rodgers, Ind
|18
|537
|29.8
|101t
|1
|McCloud, Pit
|12
|314
|26.2
|49
|0
|B.Wilson, Cin
|15
|370
|24.7
|49
|0
|Olszewski, NE
|16
|385
|24.1
|33
|0
|Reed, LAC
|12
|279
|23.3
|46
|0
|Peoples-Jones, Cle
|15
|337
|22.5
|33
|0
|Carter, Hou
|12
|250
|20.8
|29
|0
|Raymond, Ten
|15
|275
|18.3
|30
|0
___
|Int
|Yds
|Long
|TD
|Jackson, NE
|5
|55
|30
|0
|X.Howard, Mia
|4
|30
|29
|0
|Simmons, Den
|3
|83
|46
|0
|Desir, NYJ
|3
|58
|35t
|1
|Peters, Bal
|3
|17
|12
|0
|Butler, Ten
|2
|97
|68
|0
|D.McCourty, NE
|2
|62
|43t
|1
|Sorensen, KC
|2
|54
|50t
|1
|Carrie, Ind
|2
|47
|47t
|1
|Moore, Ind
|2
|45
|29t
|1
|X.Rhodes, Ind
|2
|44
|44t
|1
|Mathieu, KC
|2
|43
|25t
|1
|Fitzpatrick, Pit
|2
|40
|33t
|1
|Sneed, KC
|2
|39
|39
|0
|Blackmon, Ind
|2
|19
|15
|0
|Poole, NYJ
|2
|15
|13
|0
|Goodson, Cle
|2
|7
|7
|0
|Hooker, Ten
|2
|3
|3
|0
|Nelson, Pit
|2
|3
|3
|0
|Bates, Cin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Callahan, Den
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Wilson, Cin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis, LAC
|1
|78
|78t
|1
|Joseph, Cle
|1
|49
|49
|0
|Wilson, Jac
|1
|48
|48
|0
|Harrison, Cle
|1
|47
|47t
|1
|Heath, Las
|1
|47
|47
|0
|Fulton, Ten
|1
|44
|44
|0
|Willis, Ind
|1
|43
|43
|0
|Adderley, LAC
|1
|39
|39
|0
|Spillane, Pit
|1
|33
|33t
|1
|Fenton, KC
|1
|31
|31
|0
|Jackson, Cin
|1
|30
|30
|0
|Breeland, KC
|1
|29
|29
|0
|White, Buf
|1
|28
|28
|0
|Abram, Las
|1
|24
|24
|0
|Haden, Pit
|1
|24
|24
|0
|Jenkins, LAC
|1
|23
|23
|0
|Henderson, Jac
|1
|22
|22
|0
|Phillips, Cin
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Williamson, Pit
|1
|21
|21
|0
|Thornhill, KC
|1
|20
|20
|0
|McCain, Mia
|1
|19
|19
|0
|Gilmore, NE
|1
|15
|15
|0
|Cruikshank, Ten
|1
|13
|13
|0
|Wingard, Jac
|1
|12
|12
|0
|Walker, Ind
|1
|11
|11
|0
|Hilton, Pit
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Humphrey, Bal
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Redwine, Cle
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Wilkins, Mia
|1
|8
|8
|0
|Okereke, Ind
|1
|7
|7
|0
|Jackson, Buf
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Morrow, Las
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Joseph, Ari
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Phillips, NE
|1
|5
|5
|0
|Rowe, Mia
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Highsmith, Pit
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Schobert, Jac
|1
|2
|2
|0
|Smith, Cle
|1
|2
|2
|0
|D.Williams, Den
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Evans, Cin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hargreaves, Hou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ingram, LAC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Brown, Ten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jack, Jac
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jones, NE
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Landry, Ten
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maye, NYJ
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milano, Buf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Poyer, Buf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Roby, Hou
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Jones, Jac
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims, Cin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sutton, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Watt, Pit
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallace, Buf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ward, Cle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes, Buf
|1
|-3
|-3
|0
___
|Sacks
|Garrett, Cle
|9.0
|Ogbah, Mia
|7.0
|T.Watt, Pit
|7.0
|Autry, Ind
|6.0
|Dupree, Pit
|6.0
|Tuitt, Pit
|6.0
|Chubb, Den
|5.5
|Jones, KC
|5.5
|Crosby, Las
|5.0
|Ngakoue, Bal
|5.0
|Reed, Den
|5.0
|Bosa, LAC
|4.5
|Addison, Buf
|4.0
|Campbell, Bal
|4.0
|Clark, KC
|4.0
|Hughes, Buf
|4.0
|Watt, Hou
|4.0
|Houston, Ind
|3.5
|Lawson, Cin
|3.5
|Lewis, Ind
|3.5
|Nwosu, LAC
|3.5
|Cunningham, Hou
|3.0
|Hilton, Pit
|3.0
|Mercilus, Hou
|3.0
|Tillery, LAC
|3.0
|Williams, NYJ
|3.0
|Williams, Pit
|3.0
|J.Allen, Jac
|2.5
|Buckner, Ind
|2.5
|Elliott, Bal
|2.5
|S.Harris, Den
|2.5
|Humphrey, Bal
|2.5
|Klein, Buf
|2.5
|Landry, Ten
|2.5
|Richardson, Cle
|2.5
|Van Ginkel, Mia
|2.5
|Winovich, NE
|2.5
|26 tied
|2.0
___
