FG FT Reb
NEBRASKA-OMAHA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pile 22 3-4 1-1 0-6 0 5 7
Tut 24 4-6 0-0 2-5 0 5 8
Akinwole 33 4-6 0-0 0-3 5 3 8
Smith 15 1-2 1-2 0-1 0 2 3
Thornhill 21 6-7 0-1 0-1 0 1 13
Ruffin 25 2-9 7-7 1-4 2 1 11
Evans 20 0-6 1-2 1-6 1 3 1
Hughes 13 1-5 0-0 1-3 0 1 2
Booth 12 1-3 0-0 0-0 3 0 3
Robinson 6 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Roe 6 0-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Brougham 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Frickenstein 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Luedtke 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 23-52 10-13 5-30 11 21 58

Percentages: FG .442, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (Thornhill 1-1, Booth 1-3, Akinwole 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Roe 0-1, Smith 0-1, Evans 0-2, Ruffin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pile, Tut).

Turnovers: 23 (Tut 5, Evans 3, Pile 3, Smith 3, Robinson 2, Thornhill 2, Akinwole, Booth, Luedtke, Roe, Ruffin).

Steals: 9 (Akinwole 3, Robinson 2, Evans, Ruffin, Smith, Thornhill).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ABILENE CHRISTIAN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pleasant 24 4-10 3-4 0-4 2 0 11
Kohl 17 6-13 2-2 3-6 1 1 15
Daniels 20 1-6 1-2 0-0 1 0 3
Mason 25 1-3 0-0 1-2 1 2 2
Miller 34 0-1 2-4 0-6 5 2 2
Gayman 22 4-8 4-6 1-3 2 2 14
Morris 17 2-2 0-0 1-2 2 2 6
Simmons 16 3-6 0-0 0-3 0 0 7
Allen 14 5-8 0-2 3-3 1 3 10
McLaughlin 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Cameron 3 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Hiepler 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Richardson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Steele 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-58 12-20 10-32 15 14 70

Percentages: FG .448, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Morris 2-2, Gayman 2-3, Kohl 1-2, Simmons 1-2, Cameron 0-1, Daniels 0-1, Miller 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Daniels 3, Mason 2, Miller 2, Morris 2, Pleasant 2, Cameron, Gayman, Simmons).

Steals: 9 (Miller 3, Allen 2, Daniels 2, Kohl, Pleasant).

Technical Fouls: None.

Nebraska-Omaha 28 30 58
Abilene Christian 28 42 70

A_50 (7,186).