A's right-hander Daniel Mengden undergoes elbow surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden underwent surgery on his pitching elbow on Monday.

The A's said Mengden had arthroscopic surgery to shave a small spur off his elbow. The team gave no timetable for Mengden's return.

Mengden was 5-2 with a save and a 4.83 ERA in 13 games, including nine starts, over three stints with Oakland last year.

