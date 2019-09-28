A's clinch wild card spot, tied with Rays after loss to M's

Oakland Athletics' Marcus Semien rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Seattle.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Oakland Athletics wrapped up a playoff spot before the first pitch, then missed a chance to move closer to hosting next week's AL wild-card game when closer Liam Hendriks gave up two runs in the ninth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

The A's are tied with Tampa Bay for the two wild-card slots at 96-64 — if they wind up even, Oakland would host the Rays on Wednesday night.

The Athletics sealed their postseason berth when Cleveland lost to Washington. Many of the A's exchanged a brief set of hugs and high fives in the dugout after the Indians loss went final.

Shed Long's two-out RBI single scored Mallex Smith with the tying run and J.P. Crawford followed with an RBI double to win it for the Mariners.

Hendriks (4-4) blew his seventh save of the season. Seattle tied the game at 3 on Long's two-strike single up the middle. Smith singled with one out and Hendriks threw a pair of wild pitches allowing Smith to advance to third. He jogged home on Long's base hit.

Crawford followed going the opposite way down the left-field line and Long used his speed to score from first.

