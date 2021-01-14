Niemann finishes with eagle and shares the lead at Sony Open DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 11:41 p.m.
HONOLULU (AP) — Joaquin Niemann had no regrets about the 18th hole at the Sony Open.
Four days after a pair of pars on the final hole at Kapalua led to a playoff loss, Niemann holed a 50-foot chip for eagle on the 18th hole Thursday for an 8-under 62 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak and Peter Malnati.