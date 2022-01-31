49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 31, 2022
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season.
After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.